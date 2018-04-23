6-year-old killed in dirt bike accident in West Philly

Authorities say a 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was critically injured when the minibike they were riding on and an SUV collided in Philadelphia. Authorities say a 6-year-old boy was killed and his father was critically injured when the minibike they were riding on and an SUV collided in Philadelphia.

- Authorities say a 6-year-old boy was killed and his mother's boyfriend were critically injured when the dirt bike they were riding on and an SUV collided in West Philadelphia.

The crash occurred around 11:15 p.m. Sunday near 63rd and Callowhill Streets.

Authorities say the dirt bike driven by the 24-year-old father wasn't registered or street legal. They say it had no lights and the father and son weren't wearing helmets.

6-year-old Malik Williams was taken to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia but was pronounced dead there a short time later. The man was hospitalized with head, hip and leg injuries and had to have one leg partially amputated.

The 28-year-old man driving the SUV was being treated for undisclosed injuries. The names of the three victims haven't been released.

Authorities say alcohol may have played a role in the crash.