- The 40th Annual Blue Cross Broad Street Run will kick off Sunday. Below is everything you need to know from parking restrictions to road closures to the race route.

The 10-mile run begins at the Central High School Athletic Field at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue and finishes inside the Philadelphia Navy Yard at the end of Broad Street in South Philadelphia.

TIMING

The Broad Street run kicks off at 8 a.m. Sunday.

RACE ROUTE

The Broad Street Run starting line is at Broad Street and West Fisher Avenue. The race warm-up area is at the Central High School Athletic Field, located at Broad Street and Somerville Avenue. The race concludes within the Philadelphia Navy Yard.

ROAD CLOSURES

Phased road closures will take place on Broad Street Sunday:

Starting at 4 a.m.: from Olney to Windrim Avenues

Starting at 7 a.m.: from Windrim to Erie Avenue

Starting at 7:30 a.m: to the Navy Yard

The majority of the course should reopen by 11:30 a.m.

PARKING

There is no parking available at the start area.

If you are coming into the city by car, race officials recommend that you park your car near the finish area at the Stadium Complex at Broad and Pattison and take the Broad Street Line to the start.

Runners can park at the South Philadelphia Stadium Complex and take the Broad Street Line to the start of the race but must clear the lots by noon in anticipation of both Phillies and Sixers games.

Cars must be moved off Broad Street by early Sunday. There is no parking permitted from Olney Avenue to the Navy Yard from 2 a.m. to 1 p.m.

If you park on the street, make sure it's a legal spot. If your vehicle is relocated, please call your local PPD District Headquarters or 3-1-1. Do not call 911 for towed vehicles.

SEPTA

Runners can ride SEPTA's Broad Street Line for free to get to the starting area by displaying their official race number to the cashier at any Broad Street Line stop. Runners must wear the number on the front of their shirt.

There will be 12 additional Express Broad Street Line Trains operating every 10 minutes before the race, departing NRG Station beginning at 4.10 a.m., with stops at Olney Transportation Center and Fern Rock Transportation Center. The starting line is between the Olney and Logan stops of the Broad Street Line.

Early morning service will also be provided on the Glenside Combined Line to connect runners to the Broad Street Line at Fern Rock.

SEPTA will also detour the following bus routes from 7:30 a.m. until the conclusion of the event: 3, 4, 7, 9, 12, 15, 16, 17, 21, 23, 27, 29, 31, 32, 33, 37, 38, 39, 40, 42, 43, 44, 45, 48, 53, 54, 56, 60, 61, 64, 68, 75, 79, 124, 125, G, J, H-XH, and R.

Route 15 trolley service will be replaced with bus service.

After the race, shuttle buses will take runners from the finish area back to the parking areas.

For public transportation information, contact SEPTA at 215-580-7800 or visit http://www.septa.org.

SPOTS TO WATCH

Here is a list of great spots to stop and watch the race: