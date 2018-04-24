Burning body discovered at Bethlehem apartment complex

Police are investigating after a burning body was discovered in a dumpster near an apartment complex in Bethlehem. Police are investigating after a burning body was discovered in a dumpster near an apartment complex in Bethlehem.

- Police are investigating after a burning body was discovered in a dumpster near an apartment complex in Bethlehem.

Officers responded to Parkhurst Apartments on the 1800 block of Barbara Street around 2:30 a.m. Tuesday after reports of what appeared to be a mannequin on fire in a dumpster.

Chief Mark DiLuzio said an officer instead found the body of a man and used a fire extinguisher to put out the blaze. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police haven't released the identity of the victim. The Northampton County coroner's office will determine the cause and manner of death.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Bethlehem Detectives or Detective Blake Kuntz at (610) 865-7187.