- A group is walking across the Delaware Valley Thursday morning to honor the sacrifices made by our nation’s heroes.

Carry the Load, a non-profit, organized the walk to honor our nation’s military and first responders.

The group left the 24th District Police Station in Philadelphia early this morning on their way to Independence Mall.

This particular portion of the walk is meant to honor fallen firefighter Michael Bernstein, who died in March after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

The walk also honors U.S. Marine Captain Samuel Schultz who was killed back in 2018.

The group started their walk in New York and will be walking all the way to Texas.