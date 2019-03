- People making their way through Old City may come across something they weren’t expecting to see; a fox.

Lindenwold, New Jersey resident Dan White was walking down Market Street early Sunday morning when he spotted a fox roaming around Independence Mall.

This was the second time the fox had been spotted in the area after a FOX 29 employee saw it in the same area on their way to work Wednesday morning.

White was able to capture his encounter on camera.

“I see what I thought was a cat or small dog coming in front of Independence Mall,” White explained, “As it came closer to me I noticed it was a fox.”

White’s video shows a beautiful red fox prancing along rain-slicked sidewalks before jumping a road barrier, crossing Market Street, and running out of sight.