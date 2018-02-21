Chester County police rescue cat stuck in garbage disposal

By: Maria Murray

Posted: Feb 21 2018 12:24PM EST

Updated: Feb 21 2018 12:51PM EST

TREDYFFRIN TWP. (WTXF) - Chester County police came to the rescue Saturday after a curious cat found himself stuck in his family’s garbage disposal.

Tredyffrin Township Police Sgt. Brian Hughes, with the help of a few tools and a bit of coconut oil, safely disassembled the disposal and successfully freed the trapped feline in an hour's time.

“We’re happy to report that our new furry friend was uninjured and remains with all 9 lives intact,” the department posted on Facebook. “Who says only Firefighters rescue cats?”

