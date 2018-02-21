Chester County police rescue cat stuck in garbage disposal

- Chester County police came to the rescue Saturday after a curious cat found himself stuck in his family’s garbage disposal.

Tredyffrin Township Police Sgt. Brian Hughes, with the help of a few tools and a bit of coconut oil, safely disassembled the disposal and successfully freed the trapped feline in an hour's time.

It was a “kitten situation” this past Saturday in @TredyffrinTwp, after our Officers were called to the Residence of a Family in the Wayne section whose cat got just a lil’ TOO curious - and was stuck in their garbage disposal! More > https://t.co/PK1Tscvxr2 pic.twitter.com/3Vc0pxV6fq — Tredyffrin Township Police (@The_TTPD) February 21, 2018

“We’re happy to report that our new furry friend was uninjured and remains with all 9 lives intact,” the department posted on Facebook. “Who says only Firefighters rescue cats?”