Crash shuts down I-95 SB near Philadelphia International Airport

- The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are shut down following a crash near Philadelphia International Airport.

Officials say a vehicle became disabled on the highway before a motorcycle slammed into it from behind.

95 Mess.....Started as a disabled in Center lane, then was hit from behind by another car...person injured, all lanes blocked @Fox29Philly pic.twitter.com/FJrc26f2fw — Bob Kelly (@BobKellyFOX29) July 2, 2018

One person is reportedly injured.

All southbound lanes are currently blocked.

