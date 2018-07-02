Crash shuts down I-95 SB near Philadelphia International Airport

Posted: Jul 02 2018 07:16AM EDT

Updated: Jul 02 2018 07:29AM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - The southbound lanes of Interstate 95 are shut down following a crash near Philadelphia International Airport.

Officials say a vehicle became disabled on the highway before a motorcycle slammed into it from behind.

One person is reportedly injured.

All southbound lanes are currently blocked.

This is a developing story. Stay with FOX 29 for updates.

