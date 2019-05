- Police are investigating after a crash on Roosevelt Boulevard turned into a fatal shooting overnight.

Officials say a 43-year-old man was driving an SUV on the Boulevard around midnight when he got into a minor crash with a motorcyclist. When the SUV driver got out of his vehicle, he was shot once in the stomach.

The victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there were several motorcyclists traveling with the one involved in the crash. None stayed on the scene. One shell casing and a cell phone were recovered.

This is an ongoing investigation. No arrests have been made at this time.