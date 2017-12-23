Del. man, 19, gets 5 years for soliciting nude pics from teen

NEWARK, Del. (AP) -- A 19-year-old Delaware man has been sentenced to five years in prison after sending nude pictures of himself to a 15-year-old girl and asking her to do the same.

The Delaware Department of Justice announced the sentence Friday against Michael Imwold of Newark.

Imwold had earlier pled guilty to two counts of sexual solicitation of a child under 18.

Authorities say Imwold used the instant messaging app Kik to solicit the photos.

Imwold will be required to register as a sex offender after his release from prison.