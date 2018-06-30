Del. officials refuse to release prison staffing analysis

DOVER, Del. (AP) - Correction department officials are refusing to release a staffing analysis of Delaware's maximum-security prison, where inmates took hostages and killed a guard during an uprising last year.

Officials announced Friday that the analysis shows that 137 additional correctional officer positions are needed at the Smyrna prison, which currently has almost 100 vacant positions.

But they refused to release a copy of the long-awaited report, saying it contains sensitive security information that could put staff at risk if made public.

In January, Commissioner Perry Phelps told The Associated Press that he did not want to comment on the staffing analysis until it was made available to the public.

An independent review conducted after the February 2017 riot found the prison to be dangerously overcrowded, critically understaffed, and poorly run and managed.