Del. police ID cyclist killed in crash with trooper

MILTON, Del. (AP) - Authorities have identified the bicyclist killed in a collision with a vehicle driven by a Delaware state trooper during a chase.

Delaware State Police said in a news release Monday that an investigation continues into the crash that killed 32-year-old Richard M. Talbot of Milton.

Police previously said a trooper driving a marked Chevrolet Tahoe on Saturday saw a man on a bike who matched a burglary suspect's description.

Police say the trooper turned on his emergency lights and sirens to get the bicyclist to stop, but he continued riding. Police also say the trooper gave the bicyclist verbal commands to stop, but he did not.

Police say the vehicles were "involved in a collision" during the pursuit.

Talbot was pronounced dead at a hospital. The 28-year-old trooper, who wasn't hurt, has been placed on administrative leave.