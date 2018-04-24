Delays expected after smoke reported on SEPTA train in Center City

- Crews are on the scene following reports of smoke on a train at 15th and Market Streets in Center City.

SEPTA cited "equipment issues" for delays in service.

Passengers may continue to board Market-Frankford Line trains at their normal boarding locations.

Service westbound is operating with severe service delays, per SEPTA.

MFL: Shuttle bus service is in effect eastbound between 40th and Market to 5th and Market Street until further notice. Service westbound is operating with severe service delays. — SEPTA (@SEPTA) April 24, 2018