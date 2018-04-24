Delays expected after smoke reported on SEPTA train in Center City

Posted: Apr 24 2018 01:51PM EDT

Updated: Apr 24 2018 01:54PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Crews are on the scene following reports of smoke on a train at 15th and Market Streets in Center City.

SEPTA cited "equipment issues" for delays in service.

Passengers may continue to board Market-Frankford Line trains at their normal boarding locations.

Service westbound is operating with severe service delays, per SEPTA.

