Delays expected after smoke reported on SEPTA train in Center City
PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - Crews are on the scene following reports of smoke on a train at 15th and Market Streets in Center City.
SEPTA cited "equipment issues" for delays in service.
Passengers may continue to board Market-Frankford Line trains at their normal boarding locations.
Service westbound is operating with severe service delays, per SEPTA.
MFL: Shuttle bus service is in effect eastbound between 40th and Market to 5th and Market Street until further notice. Service westbound is operating with severe service delays.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) April 24, 2018
MFL: Please board all trains their normal boarding location. Expect some residual delays while full operations are being restored.— SEPTA (@SEPTA) April 24, 2018