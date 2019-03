- A North Philadelphia family doctor was taken from his practice in handcuffs on Thursday after authorities allege that he was running a pill mill out of his office.

Dr. Myron Rodos, 78, was charged with four counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

The veteran doctor owns a practice called Excel Medical, located on the 700 block of Cecil B Moore Avenue.

In a federal indictment, prosecutors claim Rodos wrote prescriptions for 270 pain pills during four visits from a healthy undercover agent. He’s accused of writing scripts to the agent from March to July of 2018.

Officials hauled dozens of boxes from Rodos' office on Thursday, and turned away patients expecting to be seen by the doctor.

Others who knew Rodos as a business associate were shocked at the news.

"He's a great dude from what I could see," said Hassan Muhammad, a sales representative. "I would say it's surprising."

Rodos has plead not guilty to the charges and was released on bond. However, authorities have forced Rodos to surrender his DEA authorization to write prescriptions.