Forsyth sergeant reunites baby deer with mother

- A Forsyth County Officer had an adorable brush with nature on a call recently.

Sergeant Joe Dumford was called to a home in the county when the caller reported a baby deer that they found in an open garage.

When Dumford got to the home, he quickly noticed that "little Bambi's" mom was in the woods behind the home looking for her baby.

So he reunited the two by gently picking up the little fawn and slowly taking it to be with her mom.

The Forsyth County Sheriff's Department shared some photos on Facebook of Dumford and the little fawn under the caption "Sergeant Joe Dumford taking care of little Bambi," which quickly got a lot of social media love.