Charter School Operator ASPIRA's Audit Starts Next Month FOX 29 Investigates Charter School Operator ASPIRA's Audit Starts Next Month Pennsylvania's auditor general says he'll make good on his pledge to audit an operator of city charter schools after FOX 29 Investigates revealed a big payout made to a former top school official.

Auditor General Eugene DePasquale says he'll begin his audit of charter operator ASPIRA Inc. on Feb 13.

He says he'll probe five of its schools.

Last summer, our Jeff Cole and FOX 29 Investigates revealed that ASPIRA paid its former top academic officer $350,000 to settle a sexual harassment suit she brought against the charter and its CEO, Alfredo Calderon.

Calderon refused comment in the summer. He remains on the job.

A spokesperson for the charter has told FOX 29 it's barred from talking about the case.