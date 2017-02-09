New Lawsuit Claims FBI, US Attorney Investigating ASPIRA

- ASPIRA Inc. of Pennsylvania, the Philadelphia-based operator of five charter schools in the city, has drawn the scrutiny of the FBI and the U. S. Attorney, according to a new lawsuit filed against the organization.

The federal lawsuit has been brought by Juanita Way, who worked for ASPIRA as its accounts payable coordinator.

Way alleges ASPIRA fired her last August after refusing to take part in "illegal" financial activity.

The lawsuit states that in December of 2015 she was contacted by the U.S. Attorney and the FBI, which were investigating potential financial improprieties by ASPIRA.

In September, FOX 29 Investigates revealed ASPIRA paid its former top educator $350,000 to settle a sexual harassment claim against its CEO, Alfredo Calderon.

ASPIRA says it cannot comment on the settlement.

A spokesperson Wednesday was unable to comment on the new federal lawsuit.

Last week, Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale announced he'll begin his audit of ASPIRA's five charters on Feb. 13.

