- FOX 29’s Jennifer Joyce and her family made a big donation to a Collingswood, New Jersey elementary school Monday in honor of her late mother, Kathy.

Kathy taught second grade at Zane North Elementary School until she passed away in 2017.

Her family has created the Kathleen Anne Joyce Education Foundation in her name and presented the school with a gift.

The family honored Kathy’s memory by donating 75 Chromebook computers to students in kindergarten, first and second grade, as well as special education classes.

Kathy Joyce

Kathy Joyce

In return, the children prepared thank you speeches and cards for the Joyce family!

The Kathleen Anne Joyce Education Foundation plans to continue to raise money to give back to local schools. If you’d like to make a donation, CLICK HERE.

You can find out more about the foundation on their Facebook Page.