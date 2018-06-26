Frankford kidnapping suspect turns himself in, child found safe

Police are searching for a kidnapping suspect who they say abducted a 2-year-old boy at a Frankford bus stop Monday before dropping him off at a hospital Tuesday morning. Police are searching for a kidnapping suspect who they say abducted a 2-year-old boy at a Frankford bus stop Monday before dropping him off at a hospital Tuesday morning.

- A kidnapping suspect who police say abducted a 2-year-old boy at a Frankford bus stop Monday before dropping him off at a hospital Tuesday morning has turned himself in to police. Police identified the suspect as 24-year-old Jared Montgomery.

Around 9:40 p.m. Monday, a 21-year-old woman was standing with her son on the 4900 block of Frankford Avenue when a male acquaintance allegedly approached her. After the two began to argue, the man allegedly grabbed the 2-year-old victim from her and ran away.

The mother attempted to run after the suspect, but was unable to catch up to him.

An Amber Alert was issued by the Pennsylvania State Police, and the child was found unharmed Tuesday morning at Frankford Hospital, where the alleged abductor dropped him off before fleeing.

The investigation is active and ongoing with the Special Victim’s Unit.