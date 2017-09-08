Funeral for Jenna Burleigh to be held Friday

- A Temple University student who was found murdered last weekend will be laid to rest on Friday.

The funeral mass for 22-year-old Jenna Burleigh will take place at 11 a.m. Friday morning.

Thursday night, family and friends lined up outside of a funeral home for a viewing in Franconia Township.

Earlier in the day Thursday, hundreds of Temple University students gathered for a vigil on campus to remember Burleigh.

Burleigh went missing last Thursday after police say she was seen leaving a bar with Joshua Hupperterz.

Investigators found her body more than 100 miles away in Wayne County, on a property believed to be owned by the 29-year-old suspect's grandmother.

Hupperterz has been charged with her murder.