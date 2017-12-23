Girl, 4, shot in dad's arms in Southwest Philly

A 4-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting. Police say the girl's father was the intended target. A 4-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting. Police say the girl's father was the intended target.

- A 4-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in a drive-by shooting in Southwest Philadelphia. Police say the girl's father was the intended target.

The young girl is currently in stable condition at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia (CHOP).

Just before 11 p.m. on Friday, the child's father was allegedly carrying his daughter out of the car and walking up to their house near 60th Street and Springfield Avenue when they were confronted by people in a red car.

Investigators say the four-door vehicle drove by once, did a U-turn and drove by a second time. That's when people in the car allegedly opened fire.

The 4-year-old girl took a bullet to the leg. Her father was not struck by the gunfire.

Several car windows on the block were shot out, potentially preventing the victims from being more seriously injured.

Investigators are treating the incident as a targeted shooting.

Now, police are looking for the alleged shooters who they describe as four men driving around in a red sedan. Officials are also looking for surveillance video to better identify the suspects.