- Police in New Castle County have issued a Gold Alert for a missing teenage girl.

According to police, 14-year-old Natalia Murphy left her home on Arden Avenue Tuesday after making statements that caused concern for her welfare.

Natalia Murphy is described as 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and light blue jeans.

Police ask anyone with information regarding Murphy's whereabouts to call 302-573-2800. Tips can also be left on the New Castle County Police Facebook page or by visiting their website.