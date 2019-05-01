< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. async="async" src="//zdwidget3-bs.sphereup.com/zoomd/SearchUi/Script?clientId=84161989"></script> <!-- *** /Zoomd *** --> <!-- End: Fox Zoomd Search 3--> </header> <!-- end: HEADER --> <script type="text/javascript">(function(){EP=EP||{};EP.Utils=EP.Utils||{};if(typeof EP.Utils.WASP!=="undefined"){EP.WeatherService=new EP.Utils.WASP("/wdt-portlet/restful/alert/web?site=/wtxf")}})();</script> <div id="main" class="container" data-role="content"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_103_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless " id="p_p_id_103_" > <span id="p_103"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> </div> </div> <div class="fox-story-layout fox-story-v2-layout" id="main-content" role="main"> <section class="row-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="portlet-layout row"> <div class="portlet-column column small-12" id="column-1"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-1"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static Gold Alert issued for 14-year-old girl missing from New Castle County data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/natalia_murphy_missing_050119_1556714617288_7205021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/natalia_murphy_missing_050119_1556714617288_7205021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/natalia_murphy_missing_050119_1556714617288_7205021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/natalia_murphy_missing_050119_1556714617288_7205021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/natalia_murphy_missing_050119_1556714617288_7205021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say 14-year-old Natalia Murphy left her home&nbsp;Tuesday after making statements that caused concern for her welfare." /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Police say 14-year-old Natalia Murphy left her home Tuesday after making statements that caused concern for her welfare.</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404280340-404280305" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/natalia_murphy_missing_050119_1556714617288_7205021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/natalia_murphy_missing_050119_1556714617288_7205021_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/natalia_murphy_missing_050119_1556714617288_7205021_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/natalia_murphy_missing_050119_1556714617288_7205021_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/natalia_murphy_missing_050119_1556714617288_7205021_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say 14-year-old Natalia Murphy left her home&nbsp;Tuesday after making statements that caused concern for her welfare." /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Police say 14-year-old Natalia Murphy left her home Tuesday after making statements that caused concern for her welfare.</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/gold-alert-issued-for-14-year-old-girl-missing-from-new-castle-county">FOX 29 staff </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 08:44AM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-404280340" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEW CASTLE COUNTY, Del. (FOX 29)</strong> - Police in New Castle County have issued a Gold Alert for a missing teenage girl.</p><p>According to police, 14-year-old Natalia Murphy left her home on Arden Avenue Tuesday after making statements that caused concern for her welfare.</p><p>Natalia Murphy is described as 4-foot-11 and 100 pounds with red hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie and light blue jeans.</p><p>Police ask anyone with information regarding Murphy's whereabouts to call 302-573-2800. <section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More Local News Stories</h3>
</header>
<div class="mod-content">
<ul class="list media">
<li>
<h4>13-year-old boy struck by car in Northeast Philadelphia</h4>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>Police say a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car while crossing Holme Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.</p><p>It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.</p><p>The boy was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. According to police, the driver of a 2014 Nissan stayed on the scene.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h4>"A hero": UNCC student killed in shooting tackled suspect, saved lives</h4>
<div class="meta-wrapper">
By <span class="author">Jillian Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte</span>
</div>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A UNC Charlotte student who was killed in Tuesday's shooting is being hailed a hero after police say he went after the gunman in an attempt to save others.</p><p>"Absolutely, Mr. Howell saved lives," CMPD Chief Kerr Puntey said during Wednesday's press conference.</p><p>Riley Howell, 21, who was killed in the shooting, tackled the suspect after the attack began, police said. From there, officers were able to apprehend the suspect, and take him off campus.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
<li>
<h4>Pa. doctor accused of sexually assaulting 5 patients, including student</h4>
<div class="body-wrapper ">
<div class="body-content">
<p>A Pennsylvania doctor already charged with sexually assaulting a man during an office visit faces new allegations he sexually assaulted four other patients, including a student.</p><p>Online court records show that 55-year-old Dr. William Vollmar was arraigned Wednesday on charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and other offenses. He was released on bond.</p><p>Vollmar, of the Lancaster County town of Willow Street, worked under contract for several school districts in the area. The Pennsylvania attorney general has been investigating misconduct allegations against him.</p>
</div>
</div>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section> All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>13-year-old boy struck by car in Northeast Philadelphia</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 05:56PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police say a 13-year-old boy is in critical condition after being struck by a car while crossing Holme Avenue in Northeast Philadelphia.</p><p>It happened around 3:30 p.m. Wednesday.</p><p>The boy was taken to Jefferson-Torresdale Hospital where he is listed in critical condition. According to police, the driver of a 2014 Nissan stayed on the scene. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/hero-uncc-student-killed-in-shooting-tackled-suspect-saved-lives" title=""A hero": UNCC student killed in shooting tackled suspect, saved lives" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/01/_A_hero___UNCC_student_killed_in_shootin_0_7208687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/01/_A_hero___UNCC_student_killed_in_shootin_0_7208687_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/01/_A_hero___UNCC_student_killed_in_shootin_0_7208687_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/01/_A_hero___UNCC_student_killed_in_shootin_0_7208687_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox46charlotte.com/media.fox46charlotte.com/photo/2019/05/01/_A_hero___UNCC_student_killed_in_shootin_0_7208687_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A UNC Charlotte student who was killed in Tuesday's shooting is being hailed a hero after police say he went after the gunman in an attempt to save others." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>"A hero": UNCC student killed in shooting tackled suspect, saved lives</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jillian Smith, FOX 46 Charlotte</span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 03:46PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 01 2019 06:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>CHARLOTTE, N.C. (FOX 46 CHARLOTTE) - A UNC Charlotte student who was killed in Tuesday's shooting is being hailed a hero after police say he went after the gunman in an attempt to save others. </p><p>"Absolutely, Mr. Howell saved lives," CMPD Chief Kerr Puntey said during Wednesday's press conference.</p><p>Riley Howell, 21, who was killed in the shooting, tackled the suspect after the attack began, police said. From there, officers were able to apprehend the suspect, and take him off campus. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/pa-doctor-accused-of-sexually-assaulting-5-patients-including-student" title="Pa. doctor accused of sexually assaulting 5 patients, including student" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/william_vollmar_mug_050119_1556733442336_7206627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/william_vollmar_mug_050119_1556733442336_7206627_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/william_vollmar_mug_050119_1556733442336_7206627_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/william_vollmar_mug_050119_1556733442336_7206627_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/william_vollmar_mug_050119_1556733442336_7206627_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Dr. William Vollmar, 55,&nbsp;was arraigned Wednesday on charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and other offenses." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Pa. doctor accused of sexually assaulting 5 patients, including student</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 01 2019 01:58PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A Pennsylvania doctor already charged with sexually assaulting a man during an office visit faces new allegations he sexually assaulted four other patients, including a student.</p><p>Online court records show that 55-year-old Dr. William Vollmar was arraigned Wednesday on charges of institutional sexual assault, corruption of minors and other offenses. He was released on bond.</p><p>Vollmar, of the Lancaster County town of Willow Street, worked under contract for several school districts in the area. <div class="mod-story-list">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header>
<section class="mod-wrapper bg-white">
<div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content">
<ul class="list stories">
<li class="story">
<h3>Earth at risk for strike by large meteor within 60 years, NASA head says</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Chemical burns from hair product leave a woman scalped</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>13-year-old boy struck by car in Northeast Philadelphia</h3>
</li>
<li class="story">
<h3>Cocaine found in shrimp, shocking study reveals</h3>
</li>
</ul>
</div>
</section>
</div> https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/Socal_mom_who_fought_cancer_while_pregna_0_7207860_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/Socal_mom_who_fought_cancer_while_pregna_0_7207860_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.foxla.com/media.foxla.com/photo/2019/05/01/Socal_mom_who_fought_cancer_while_pregna_0_7207860_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>SoCal mom who fought cancer while pregnant has leukemia again; needs bone marrow transplant</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/earth-at-risk-for-strike-by-large-meteor-within-60-years-nasa-head-says" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/01/getty_meteorfileimg_050119_1556751044800_7208629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/01/getty_meteorfileimg_050119_1556751044800_7208629_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/01/getty_meteorfileimg_050119_1556751044800_7208629_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/01/getty_meteorfileimg_050119_1556751044800_7208629_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/05/01/getty_meteorfileimg_050119_1556751044800_7208629_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="A&#x20;meteor&#x20;streaks&#x20;across&#x20;the&#x20;sky&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Perseid&#x20;Meteor&#x20;Shower&#x20;in&#x20;Nevada&#x20;in&#x20;this&#x20;file&#x20;photo&#x2e;&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Ethan&#x20;Miller&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Earth at risk for strike by large meteor within 60 years, NASA head says</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/home/chemical-burns-from-hair-product-leave-a-woman-scalped" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/scalp_1556751473253_7208834_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/scalp_1556751473253_7208834_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/scalp_1556751473253_7208834_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/scalp_1556751473253_7208834_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox26houston.com/media.fox26houston.com/photo/2019/05/01/scalp_1556751473253_7208834_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chemical burns from hair product leave a woman scalped</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/13-year-old-boy-struck-by-car-in-northeast-philadelphia" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-17h52m59s123_1556747617517_7208360_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-17h52m59s123_1556747617517_7208360_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-17h52m59s123_1556747617517_7208360_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-17h52m59s123_1556747617517_7208360_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/01/vlcsnap-2019-05-01-17h52m59s123_1556747617517_7208360_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police&#x20;say&#x20;a&#x20;13-year-old&#x20;boy&#x20;is&#x20;in&#x20;critical&#x20;condition&#x20;after&#x20;being&#x20;struck&#x26;nbsp&#x3b;by&#x20;a&#x20;car&#x20;while&#x20;crossing&#x20;Holme&#x20;Avenue&#x20;in&#x20;Northeast&#x20;Philadelphia&#x2e;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>13-year-old boy struck by car in Northeast Philadelphia</h3> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link" href="/news/cocaine-found-in-shrimp-shocking-study-reveals" ></a> <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/3_1556747249595_7208163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/3_1556747249595_7208163_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/3_1556747249595_7208163_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/3_1556747249595_7208163_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2019/05/01/3_1556747249595_7208163_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="&#x28;Getty&#x20;Images&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Cocaine found in shrimp, shocking study reveals</h3> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/health">Health</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/national-news">National</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/politics">Politics</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/trending">Trending</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather">Weather</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sevendayforecast">7-Day Forecast</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/weather-alerts">Alerts</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/closings">Closings</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/radar">Radar</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/temperatures">Temperatures</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/traffic">Traffic</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live-cameras">Webcams</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/good-day">Good Day</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/busstopbuddy">Bus Stop Buddy</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/gooddayweekend">Good Day Weekend</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/kellys-classroom">Kelly's Classroom</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/seen-on-tv">Seen On TV</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/yagottatrythis">Ya Gotta Try This</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/live">Watch Live</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sports">Sports</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/eagles">Eagles</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/phillies">Phillies</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/sixers">76ers</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/flyers">Flyers</a></li> <li><a href="https://www.foxsports.com/mobile">FOX Sports App</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="links"> <h4><a href="http://www.fox29.com/entertainment">Entertainment</a></h4> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/contests">Contests</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/pennsylvania-lottery">Lottery</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-recipe-box">Recipes</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/whatsonfox">What's On FOX</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox.com/fox-now">Watch FOX Shows</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/fox-29-family-focus">FOX Family Focus</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/personalities">Personalities</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/theclasshroom">The ClassH-Room</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/the-q">The Q</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/video">Videos</a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="social-share"> <h4>Follow Us</h4> <ul> <li class="facebook"><a href="https://www.facebook.com/fox29philadelphia"><i class="fa fa-facebook icon"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="https://twitter.com/FOX29philly"><i class="fa fa-twitter icon"></i></a></li> <li class="email"><a href="mailto:fox29.newsdesk@foxtv.com"><i class="fa fa-envelope icon"></i></a></li> <li class="rss"><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/251937751-story"><i class="fa fa-rss icon"></i></a></li> <li class="google-plus"><a href="https://plus.google.com/+Fox29Philly"><i class="fa fa-google-plus icon"></i></a></li> <li class="instagram"><a href="https://www.instagram.com/fox29philly/"><i class="fa fa-instagram icon"></i></a></li> <li class="youtube"><a href="https://www.youtube.com/fox29philly"><i class="fa fa-youtube icon"></i></a></li> </ul> </div> <div class="footer-links mobile-apps"> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 News App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/myfoxphilly-fox29-news/id348237677" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.vervewireless.droid.foxwtxf" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> <div class="links"> <h4>FOX 29 Weather Authority App</h4> <a href="https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/fox-29-weather-authority/id960436995" class="mobile-app-btn ios">Download on the App Store</a> <a href="https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.wtxf.android.weather" class="mobile-app-btn android">Get it on Google Play</a> </div> </div> <div class="legal"> <div class="footer-links secondary"> <ul> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/privacy-policy">Updated Privacy Policy (What's Changed)</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/terms-of-service">Terms of Service</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/ad-choices">Ad Choices</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/public-file-inquiries">FCC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="https://publicfiles.fcc.gov/tv-profile/wtxf-tv/equal-employment-opportunity-records/">EEOC Public File</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us">About Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/workforus">Work For Us</a></li> <li><a href="http://www.fox29.com/about-us/contact-us">Contact Us</a></li> </ul> </div> </div> </div> </div> </footer> <!-- end: FOOTER --> <!-- end: FOOTER --> </div> 