Grenade found by fisherman in Allentown detonated; no injuries

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (AP) -- Police say a bomb squad detonated what appeared to be a grenade after it was found by a fisherman in eastern Pennsylvania.

Allentown police say the device, which had rust on it, was found at 3 a.m. Saturday at the end of Wharf Street on the Lehigh River.

Capt. Charles Roca says the apparent grenade was scanned but officials couldn't determine whether it was live.

Roca said the city fire department bomb squad did a controlled detonation near the area. No one was hurt.