Investigators: Serial bank robber strikes third bank in nine days

- Federal and local investigators are attempting to identify and locate a serial bank robber who they say has struck three times in the last nine days.

The suspect has been described as a black male in his mid-30s standing about 6’1”. Authorities say he has a medium build, dark complexion and facial hair.

The latest incident occurred Tuesday at a Citizens Bank on East Road in Glenside, Montgomery County. According to police, the suspect approached the teller and handed over a demand note. The suspect was given an undisclosed amount of cash and fled the bank on foot. He was last seen heading southeast toward Bickley Road.

Investigators believe the suspect may also be responsible for bank robberies that occurred back on June 18 and June 20.

On June 18, police say he robbed a PNC Bank on the 4700 block of North Broad Street in North Philadelphia. A Santander Bank branch on the 500 block of South Easton Road in Wyncote was robbed on June 20.

This subject is considered armed and dangerous. Anyone with information about these robberies or this subject is urged to call the FBI at 215-418-4000.

Authorities say there is a reward for information leading to the suspect’s capture.