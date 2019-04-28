< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as campaign headquarters data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Former Vice President Joe Biden (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-407214931-403680284" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Former Vice President Joe Biden (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div Posted May 16 2019 08:15AM EDT href="/news/local-news/joe-biden-to-hold-philadelphia-rally-may-18"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Joe Biden to hold Philadelphia rally May 18</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/politics/biden-reports-63m-in-1-day-haul-biggest-in-2020-field"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2017/12/06/dvids_joe_biden_040815_1865495_1512578944927_4603814_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Biden reports $6.3M in 1 day, biggest in field</span> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/joe-biden-makes-long-anticipated-2020-presidential-run-announcement"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/25/vlcsnap-2019-04-25-17h19m31s121_1556227220537_7172078_ver1.0_160_90.png) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa fa-play"></i> </figure> <span>Joe Biden announces 2020 presidential run</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>PHILADELPHIA (AP)</strong> - Former Vice President Joe Biden is choosing Philadelphia to base his 2020 presidential campaign, opting for his native Pennsylvania over the state of Delaware that sent him to the Senate for 36 years.</p><p>The choice is both practical and symbolic for Biden. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Water pressure low in Atlantic City following water main break</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 07:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Low water pressure remained an issue for parts of Atlantic City Thursday morning, a day after a major water main break.</p><p>The break poured gallons of water into the streets Wednesday, leaving residents, businesses, and schools without water for much of the day</p><p>City officials say construction caused two water mains to rupture in a waterway under the Albany Avenue Bridge.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/victim-drives-himself-to-hospital-after-double-shooting-in-kensington" title="Victim drives himself to hospital after double shooting in Kensington" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Victim drives himself to hospital after double shooting in Kensington</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 07:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Kensington Wednesday night.</p><p>The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Madison Street.</p><p>Police say a 32-year-old man was able to drive himself to Episcopal Hospital after he was shot in the head and hip. He was transferred to Temple University Hospital where he was later listed in critical condition.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/chester-county-officials-warn-of-crystal-meth-comeback" title="Chester County officials warn of crystal meth comeback" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Chester County officials warn of crystal meth comeback</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 06:50AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Authorities in Chester County say methamphetamine is making a comeback.</p><p>District Attorney Tom Hogan held a press conference Wednesday warning the public that crystal meth is once again flooding the area.</p><p>Hogan says investigators started noticing an uptick in meth trafficking over the past year, and added that the drug is more potent and cheaper than it was a decade ago.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ 