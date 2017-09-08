LaSalle student attacked with bleach, sexually assaulted

- Philadelphia Police are investigating a sexual assault involving a LaSalle University early Friday morning.

The incident occurred just after midnight inside Kemble Park on the 5600 block of North 16th Street.

Police say the 18-year-old student was assaulted inside the park by two suspects, who threw bleach in her face, and assaulted her with an unknown object.

Officers arrived on scene to find the victim unconscious.

She was taken to Einstein Hospital by police.

Special Victims Unit is handling the investigation.