Lightning strike a little too close for comfort for police officer

- The police department in Apopka, Florida lost power following a lightning strike on Tuesday evening.

A severe storm rolled through the area, resulting in a lightning strike near the police department parking lot. The building lost power and the strike damaged multiple electrical transformers; however, the building’s generator kicked-in shortly thereafter.

The Apopka Fire Department responded due to a haze in the building, but no damage or fire was located. There were no injuries, but it did startle a police canine officer who was standing next to his patrol car at the time of the strike.