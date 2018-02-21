Man charged in fatal stabbing in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) -- A Delaware man has been charged with first-degree murder after a person was found fatally stabbed near a state-run museum.

State police were called to the John Dickinson Plantation Tuesday morning and found the body of 36-year-old Thomas M. Bunting Jr. of Milford.

As troopers were investigating, they learned that Harrington police had stopped a vehicle registered to Bunting for a traffic violation. The driver, 25-year-old Malcolm A. Casson of Dover, was taken into custody and charged with Bunting's death.

It was not immediately clear whether Casson has an attorney. He was ordered held on more than $1 million secured bond.

Court records show Casson has a long criminal history, including an assault conviction related to a 2016 knife fight for which he was sentenced to 10 months in prison.