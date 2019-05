- A man is in critical condition after Philadelphia police say he was shot in multiple times in Kensington Saturday.

The shooting occurred just before 6 p.m. on York Street.

Police say the 22-year-old victim was shot once in the face and once in the hand. The victim was taken to Episcopal Hospital in a private vehicle where he was listed in critical condition before being transferred to Temple University Hospital.

No arrest has been made at this time, and police say they have not recovered a weapon.