- Police are investigating after a man was shot and wounded inside a fried chicken restaurant in Fern Rock late Sunday night.

Shortly before 11 p.m., officers responded to United Fried Chicken on the 1300 block of West Olney Avenue, where a 27-year-old man was shot in the chest.

The victim was transported to Albert Einstein Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police describe the suspect as a 5-foot-10 black man with a medium build who was seen waring a gray hooded sweatshirt with black pants.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.