Man critical after being stabbed on his porch in West Philadelphia; suspect in custody

- Police are investigating after a man in West Philadelphia was critically injured in a stabbing Tuesday morning.

Around 10:45 a.m., officers responded to the 5700 block of Lansdowne Avenue, where a 25-year-old man had been stabbed in the chest, stomach and arm on his porch.

The victim was transported to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center, where he is listed in critical condition.

Police say the stabbing was perpetrated by a man known to the victim during a domestic dispute.

The suspect was taken into custody, and a weapon was recovered from the scene.