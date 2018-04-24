Man with special needs found in deplorable conditions in Frankford trailer

- Police are investigating after an adult male with special needs was found in deplorable conditions in Frankford.

Police say the victim was found living in horrible conditions inside a trailer on the 4700 block of James Street.

Officials are investigating whether the man's caretaker was neglecting him.

The victim has since been transported to the hospital for evaluation.

Neighbors tell FOX 29 that the community has placed several calls to L&I over alleged disputes with the man's caretaker over the last several years.