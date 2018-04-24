Man gets 12½ years in death of man paralyzed in shooting

MAYS LANDING, N.J. (AP) - A man has been sentenced to 12½ years in prison in the death of a man paralyzed in a shooting in Atlantic City almost a decade ago.

Twenty-seven-year-old Germaine Boothe had been sentenced earlier to eight years in prison on an aggravated assault plea in the November 2009 shooting that paralyzed 26-year-old Malik Green.

Authorities said he had been kicked out of Hudson's Bar and Grill and came back an hour later and fired two shotgun blasts inside, striking the victim.

Boothe was charged with murder following Green's 2014 death. He pleaded guilty in December to aggravated manslaughter and was sentenced Friday.

Atlantic County prosecutors said the terms of the plea agreement call for Boothe to serve 85 percent of his 12½-year term before he can be released.