Man, woman found dead at NJ motel in apparent murder-suicide

SOUTH HACKENSACK, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities say a man and a woman found dead at a New Jersey motel died in an apparent murder-suicide.

South Hackensack police say the bodies were found Monday morning at the Knights Inn in South Hackensack. But they declined further comment on the deaths, citing the ongoing investigation.

It wasn't immediately clear when the deaths occurred or how long the pair had been in their room when they were found.

Their names have not been released, and authorities have not said if they were related.