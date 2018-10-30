Michael White held for trial in stabbing death of real estate developer

21-year-old Michael White (right) has been charged with the murder of real estate developer Sean Schellenger (left). 21-year-old Michael White (right) has been charged with the murder of real estate developer Sean Schellenger (left).

- The man accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer in Center City earlier this year will head to trial.

At a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, a judge upheld multiple charges against Michael White, 21, including third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July incident.

White is accused of stabbing 37-year-old real estate developer Sean Schellenger to death on July 12 after police say the two got into an argument during a traffic jam off Rittenhouse Square. White allegedly fled the scene and ditched the alleged murder weapon.

Michael White defense notes Schellenger had BAC of .199 at time of incident and tackled White before being stabbed in back. Full details at 5/6/10 @fox29philly — Bruce Gordon (@BGordonFox29) October 30, 2018

At a preliminary hearing in August, District Attorney Larry Krasner cited video evidence police recovered of the altercation saying it does not prove White intended to kill the victim, and a first-degree murder charge was reduced.

White was released on bail in August and placed on house arrest.