Michael White held for trial in stabbing death of real estate developer

Posted: Oct 30 2018 12:07PM EDT

Video Posted: Oct 30 2018 05:57PM EDT

Updated: Oct 30 2018 06:02PM EDT

CENTER CITY (WTXF) - The man accused of fatally stabbing a real estate developer in Center City earlier this year will head to trial.

At a preliminary hearing Tuesday morning, a judge upheld multiple charges against Michael White, 21, including third-degree murder and voluntary manslaughter in the July incident.

White is accused of stabbing 37-year-old real estate developer Sean Schellenger to death on July 12 after police say the two got into an argument during a traffic jam off Rittenhouse Square. White allegedly fled the scene and ditched the alleged murder weapon.

At a preliminary hearing in August, District Attorney Larry Krasner cited video evidence police recovered of the altercation saying it does not prove White intended to kill the victim, and a first-degree murder charge was reduced.  

White was released on bail in August and placed on house arrest.

