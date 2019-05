- For the past 80 years, a New Jersey man has been trying to figure out how his brother was killed during World War II.

After all that time, Gene Costill had almost given up hope in his attempt to close the book on his brother Harold’s brief life of service.

The ship Harold was on had sunk. Since 1941, he has been presumed dead and listed as missing in action.

As the years went by and family members passed away, living relatives lobbied the government to do DNA tests in hope that someday they could have a funeral for Harold, and lay him to rest with the rest of his family.

"I'm the last family member living, I'm 93 years old. The last of the family everyone else is gone. I was praying that I would be here when he came home. Somebody would be here to welcome him home," Gene Costill explained.

Just last month, Costill received a release in the mail that gave him his first real look into what happened to his brother.

"He went down with the ship, the ship was sunk. He was on duty the day that it was hit, he was in the engine room. We didn't know that until we got this two weeks ago," Costill said.

Along with the information that he's been waiting for since he was 15-years-old, Costill also got confirmation that his brother's remains had been identified, located and will return to New Jersey likely before the end of June.

"He's going to be buried in Ceder Green cemetery here in Clayton in the same plot right next to my grandfather, his grandfather, who was a wounded Civil War veteran."

Gene Costill is the last remaining family member and the only one to see the outcome of decades of effort. A World War II veteran himself, he could be discouraged, bitter or resentful but he's not. He's grateful.

"For all the people and all the prayers and all the concern. Everywhere I go people want to know how's he’s doing, is he recognized yet?” Costill said, "I feel good about this that he's coming home."