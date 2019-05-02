< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. New Jersey man finally learns fate of brother killed in World War II
Posted May 02 2019 02:04PM EDT
Video Posted May 02 2019 02:14PM EDT
Updated May 02 2019 02:17PM EDT data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-404573489-404575083" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/Harold%20K%20Costill%20Portrait_1556820834459.png_7211654_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" CLAYTON, N.J. (FOX 29) (FOX 29)</strong> - For the past 80 years, a New Jersey man has been trying to figure out how his brother was killed during World War II.</p><p>After all that time, Gene Costill had almost given up hope in his attempt to close the book on his brother Harold’s brief life of service.</p><p>The ship Harold was on had sunk. Since 1941, he has been presumed dead and listed as missing in action.</p><p>As the years went by and family members passed away, living relatives lobbied the government to do DNA tests in hope that someday they could have a funeral for Harold, and lay him to rest with the rest of his family.</p><p>"I'm the last family member living, I'm 93 years old. The last of the family everyone else is gone. I was praying that I would be here when he came home. Somebody would be here to welcome him home," Gene Costill explained.</p><p>Just last month, Costill received a release in the mail that gave him his first real look into what happened to his brother.</p><p>"He went down with the ship, the ship was sunk. He was on duty the day that it was hit, he was in the engine room. We didn't know that until we got this two weeks ago," Costill said.</p><p>Along with the information that he's been waiting for since he was 15-years-old, Costill also got confirmation that his brother's remains had been identified, located and will return to New Jersey likely before the end of June.</p><p>"He's going to be buried in Ceder Green cemetery here in Clayton in the same plot right next to my grandfather, his grandfather, who was a wounded Civil War veteran."</p><p>Gene Costill is the last remaining family member and the only one to see the outcome of decades of effort. A World War II veteran himself, he could be discouraged, bitter or resentful but he's not. He's grateful.</p><p>"For all the people and all the prayers and all the concern. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Funeral services held for homeless Vietnam veteran</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kerry Charles</span>, <span class="author">Cal Callaway</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 01:18PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 01:35PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A homeless Vietnam veteran who died from his injuries after he was struck by a car was remembered Thursday with military honors in Griffin.</p><p>Seventy-year-old Thomas Cummings, a 1966 graduate of Griffin High School, died on April 10th at Grady Memorial Hospital in Atlanta after a car struck him in the middle of the night in Spalding County.</p><p>Haisten McCullough Funeral Home in Griffin was able to verify Cummings’ military record.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/da-10-men-arrested-in-child-predator-sting-operation" title="Officials: 10 men arrested in child predator sting operation" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-12h35m21s189_1556814945385_7211452_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-12h35m21s189_1556814945385_7211452_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-12h35m21s189_1556814945385_7211452_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-12h35m21s189_1556814945385_7211452_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/vlcsnap-2019-05-02-12h35m21s189_1556814945385_7211452_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: 10 men arrested in child predator sting operation</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 02 2019 12:50PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 02 2019 12:51PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Officials in Delaware County say 10 child predators have been arrested as the result of an undercover sting operation conducted last month.</p><p>The joint operation was lead by Delaware County's Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force and worked in connection with similar task forces around the country.</p><p>Undercover agents posed as children ranging from as 12 to 15 and engaged the alleged predators in conversations on social media applications about sexual acts.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/woman-sought-in-south-philadelphia-bank-robbery" title="Woman sought in South Philadelphia bank robbery" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/SouthPhillyBankRobber_1556811570390_7211175_ver1.0_160_90.PNG" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/SouthPhillyBankRobber_1556811570390_7211175_ver1.0_1280_720.PNG 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/SouthPhillyBankRobber_1556811570390_7211175_ver1.0_640_360.PNG 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/SouthPhillyBankRobber_1556811570390_7211175_ver1.0_320_180.PNG 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/02/SouthPhillyBankRobber_1556811570390_7211175_ver1.0_160_90.PNG 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. 