New Jersey shore town bans elaborate tents to help overcrowding

BELMAR, N.J. (AP) -- A New Jersey shore town is banning elaborate tents from the beach as a way to help alleviate crowding.

Belmar's council voted Tuesday night to stop so-called "beach spreading," taking effect in the summer season of 2018

Large tents and canopies will be banned from Memorial Day until Labor Day.

Mayor Matt Doherty says the increasing number of tents had gotten out of hand.

He says he's not in favor of more government regulation but people weren't using common sense.

The resolution wouldn't affect tents for small children or beach umbrellas. Other towns like Seaside Heights and Long Beach Island have enacted similar restrictions.