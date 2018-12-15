< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: Begin --> <img id="amp-beacon-pixel" src=https://cdn.relaymedia.com/ping?url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox29.com%2Fnews%2Flocal-news%2Fnj-man-who-killed-2-ex-girlfriends-man-gets-190-year-term width=1 height=1> <!-- Relay Media's AMP Tags - Beacon Pixel: END --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="391928741" data-article-version="1.0">NJ man who killed 2 ex-girlfriends, man gets 190-year term</h1>
</header>
<aside class="mod-inline photo full">
<figure>
<img class="delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/15/jeffrey_holland_mug_121518_1544883928805_6532573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/15/jeffrey_holland_mug_121518_1544883928805_6532573_ver1.0_640_360.jpg" alt="photo">
<figcaption>Jeffrey Holland, 30, has been convicted of triple murder in Newark, New Jersey.</figcaption>
</figure>
</aside> <figcaption>Jeffrey Holland, 30, has been convicted of triple murder in Newark, New Jersey.</figcaption> id="relatedHeadlines-391928741" style="display: none;"> <aside id='related-headlines391928741' class="mod-inline headlines-related"> <h4>Related Headlines</h4> <ul class="list thumbs"> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/prosecutor-man-convicted-of-killing-2-ex-girlfriends-man"> <figure class="related-thumb crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2018/12/15/jeffrey_holland_mug_121518_1544883928805_6532573_ver1.0_160_90.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""/> <i class="fa "></i> </figure> <span>Man convicted of killing 2 ex-girlfriends, man</span> </a> </li> </ul> </aside> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>NEWARK, N.J. (AP)</strong> - A man convicted of strangling and drowning one ex-girlfriend and fatally shooting another as well as the man she had recently started dating has been sentenced to 190 years in prison.</p><p>Jeffrey Holland was convicted last December of the three murders, as well as other counts including burglary, theft, desecration of human remains and other counts. He was sentenced on Tuesday.</p><p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/prosecutor-man-convicted-of-killing-2-ex-girlfriends-man">New Jersey man convicted of killing 2 ex-girlfriends, man</a></strong></p><p>Essex County prosecutors say the 30-year-old East Orange man strangled and drowned 21-year-old Tiniquah Rouse in January 2016. The next day, they said, he kicked in the door of an apartment and shot 23-year-old Ashley Jones and 28-year-old Jararell Marshall.</p><p>Holland testified that Rouse's death was an accident, and he denied having anything to do with the other slayings.</p><p><iframe allow="encrypted-media" allowtransparency="true" frameborder="0" height="650" scrolling="no" src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2FNJECPO%2Fposts%2F628017140978070&width=500" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" width="500">
