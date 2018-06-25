NJ teen declared brain dead at CHOP en route to Central America for treatment

Posted: Jun 25 2018 12:51PM EDT

Updated: Jun 25 2018 12:52PM EDT

PHILADELPHIA (WTXF) - After an ongoing legal battle, a New Jersey teen declared brain dead by doctors at the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia is on his way to receive treatment at a hospital in Central America.

Areen Chakrabarti, 14, was declared brain dead following an April house fire at his family's home in Bordentown, New Jersey.

Areen has been on life support at CHOP since then, sparking a legal feud between the hospital and the teen's family. Doctors contend that Areen should be taken off life support, much to the opposition of his parents.

A Central American hospital as agreed to perform the necessary surgeries so that, if successful, Areen can be transferred to a long-term care facility in his home state where his mother can continue to care for him.

Meanwhile, Areen’s court case sits with Pennsylvania's highest appellate court.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help cover the family's medical expenses. Those who wish to donate can do so here.

Up Next:


  • Popular

  • Recent

Stories You May Be Interested In – includes Advertiser Stories