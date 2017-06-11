< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. NJ yearbook adviser sues in dispute over pro-Trump photos addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/nj-yearbook-adviser-sues-in-dispute-over-pro-trump-photos" data-title="NJ yearbook adviser sues in dispute over pro-Trump photos" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/nj-yearbook-adviser-sues-in-dispute-over-pro-trump-photos" addthis:title="NJ yearbook adviser sues in dispute over pro-Trump photos"> <a class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-405443519");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-405443519-260397217"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Grant Berardo)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>(Grant Berardo)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-405443519-260397217" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox32chicago.com/media.fox32chicago.com/photo/2017/06/11/grant-berardo_1497197885155_3478780_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="(Grant Berardo)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>(Grant Berardo)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 01:01PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" WALL, N.J. (AP)</strong> - A New Jersey high school yearbook adviser who was suspended after photos of two students were altered to remove President Donald Trump's name on their clothing is now suing the district.</p><p>Teacher Susan Parsons says school officials requested the changes in 2017 but then set her up to "take the blame." She says the district created a hostile work environment that led to harassment and death threats against her and violated her rights by barring her from speaking to the media.</p><p><strong>MORE: <a href="http://www.fox29.com/news/nj-teens-trump-t-shirt-reportedly-blacked-out-in-yearbook-photo">NJ teen's 'Trump' t-shirt reportedly blacked-out in yearbook photo</a></strong></p><p>School officials have said one photo was altered even though the shirt the student was wearing didn't violate the school's dress code. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for Lehigh Co. woman after blood discovered in bed, masked man uses her debit card</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 09:47AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 12:48PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The search continues for a missing western Pennsylvania woman after police discovered blood in her bed and a masked person using her debit card.</p><p>Elizabeth Wiesenfeld's daughter reported the 67-year-old Whitehall resident missing on April 30 after she failed to show up at work.</p><p>Police found the blood and saw video of the masked person using Wiesenfeld's card at a bank.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/da-veteran-volunteer-firefighter-burned-down-montgomery-county-home-for-insurance-money" title="DA: Veteran volunteer firefighter burned down Montgomery County home for insurance money" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/paul_resnik_mug_050719_1557245419763_7229591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/paul_resnik_mug_050719_1557245419763_7229591_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/paul_resnik_mug_050719_1557245419763_7229591_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/paul_resnik_mug_050719_1557245419763_7229591_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/07/paul_resnik_mug_050719_1557245419763_7229591_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Paul Resnick, a volunteer firefighter, is accused of burning&nbsp;down his Montgomery County home for the insurance money." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>DA: Veteran volunteer firefighter burned down Montgomery County home for insurance money</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 29 staff </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 12:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 01:22PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A veteran volunteer firefighter burned down his own Montgomery County home for insurance money, prosecutors told FOX 29 Tuesday.</p><p>According to the Montgomery County District Attorney's office, Paul Resnick intentionally burned down hs home on the 300 block of Huckleberry Lane in Harleysville, Pennsylvania, on April 4.</p><p>Resnick has been charged with eight counts of recklessly endangering another person, risking catastrophe and insurance fraud.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/dispute-ends-with-man-fatally-stabbed-roommate-charged-in-nj" title="Dispute ends with man fatally stabbed, roommate charged in NJ" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2018/05/09/crime-scene-tape_1525864920189_5481758_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Crime Scene" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Dispute ends with man fatally stabbed, roommate charged in NJ</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 07 2019 10:40AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> May 07 2019 11:33AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A dispute between two people who shared a southern New Jersey home ended with one man fatally stabbed and the other facing charges.</p><p>Burlington County prosecutors say the stabbing occurred around 4 p.m. Monday at a home on High Street in Burlington City. But they did not release the names of those involved or provide further details on the incident, citing the ongoing investigation.</p><p>Authorities say the man who was killed was found outside the home. 