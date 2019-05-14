< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> "+k)}n.preventDefault()})})};if(!e.inModal){e.loadScript()}else{b(e.modalId).bind("opened",function(){if(!e.loaded){e.loadScript();e.loaded=true}});b(e.modalId).bind("closed",function(){e.loaded=false})}}})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- begin: STORY --> <div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite"> <div id="story-loading"> <img src="http://www.fox29.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" /> </div> <article> <section id="story406943731" class="mod-wrapper mod-story Pa. House tries anew to ban Down syndrome abortions House tries anew to ban Down syndrome abortions</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-406943731" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Pa. House tries anew to ban Down syndrome abortions&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/pa-house-tries-anew-to-ban-down-syndrome-abortions" data-title="Pa. House tries anew to ban Down syndrome abortions" addthis:url="http://www.fox29.com/news/local-news/pa-house-tries-anew-to-ban-down-syndrome-abortions" addthis:title="Pa. By Marc Levy, Associated Press
Posted May 15 2019 06:52AM EDT

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP)</strong> - The Pennsylvania House of Representatives is launching another effort to outlaw abortions because of a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome, passing legislation Tuesday that faces a veto by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, if it even reaches his desk.</p><p>The vote comes amid a wave of abortion restrictions advancing in more conservative states, setting them on a course to virtually eliminate abortion access in parts of the Midwest and Deep South, in hopes that a more conservative U.S. Supreme Court will approve.</p><p>The Republican-controlled House passed the bill, 117-76, after two hours of sometimes emotional debate about pregnancies, children and relatives living with disabilities. The vote was well short of a veto-proof margin.</p><p>It goes to the GOP-controlled Senate. However, similar legislation died last year in the Senate, and its support remains uncertain there, particularly after Democrats who support abortion rights picked up seats.</p><p>The bill hews closely to legislation advanced by abortion-rights opponents in other states, and House debate broke down along the lines of those who support and oppose abortion rights.</p><p>Wolf's office said he would veto the bill, calling it a "Trojan horse" and "another attempt to ban abortions and put politicians between a woman and her doctor."</p><p>Wolf's office went on to say that there is no evidence that the law is needed in Pennsylvania and that Wolf is eager to discuss how the state can better support individuals with disabilities and women facing complex pregnancies.</p><p>Senate Republican leadership offered only a brief, neutral statement, saying the bill will be referred to the appropriate committee and that the caucus has not discussed it.</p><p>Pennsylvania law allows abortions up to 24 weeks of pregnancy for any reason except to choose the gender. The bill would add to that prohibition a prenatal diagnosis of Down syndrome.</p><p>The bill carries exceptions for rape, incest and the life of the mother.</p><p>Backers said it would protect a vulnerable population whose lives are productive.</p><p>"People with Down syndrome have contributed so much, so much to our daily lives and our society as a whole and they will all continue to do so when we finally recognize that each of their precious lives is worth living," the bill's sponsor, Rep. Kate Klunk, R-York, said during floor debate.</p><p>Opponents argued it violates the right of women to make their own decisions about abortion and cautioned against forcing parents to raise children with the genetic chromosomal disorder.</p><p>They called it ham-handed, unenforceable and an invasion of privacy that attempts to use children with disabilities to win a political battle over abortion rights. They pointed out that the chamber's Republican leaders refused to allow votes on amendments seeking to boost help for children with disabilities.</p><p>"This bill is just another unconstitutional abortion ban from the same legislators who attempt to roll back the right to a safe, legal abortion every single legislative session," Rep. Leanne Krueger, D-Delaware, said during floor debate.</p><p>A similar law is in effect in North Dakota, but laws in three other states have been blocked by federal courts. One of them, Indiana, is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to hear its appeal. Meanwhile, a similar law in Arkansas will take effect in July and a Utah law is awaiting a positive court decision to take effect.</p><p>It's not clear how many abortions in Pennsylvania are because of a Down syndrome diagnosis. The state Department of Health publishes an annual abortion statistics report, but does not collect such statistics about Down syndrome or genetic anomalies.</p><p>Wolf has previously rejected abortion legislation advanced by the Republican-controlled Legislature. More Local News Stories data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/04/28/joe_biden_generic_05_Coast%20Guard%20photo%20by%20Petty%20Officer%202nd%20Class%20Patrick%20Kelley_1556466904520.jpg_7180406_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Former Vice President Joe Biden (Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Patrick Kelley)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Joe Biden chooses Philadelphia as campaign headquarters</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 08:15AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Former Vice President Joe Biden is choosing Philadelphia to base his 2020 presidential campaign, opting for his native Pennsylvania over the state of Delaware that sent him to the Senate for 36 years.</p><p>The choice is both practical and symbolic for Biden. Philadelphia is convenient to his homes in Wilmington, Delaware, and northern Virginia.</p><p>The site of the nation's founding also highlights Biden's campaign promise to "restore the soul of this nation" as he casts President Donald Trump as a threat to U.S. values.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/water-pressure-low-in-atlantic-city-following-water-main-break" title="Water pressure low in Atlantic City following water main break" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-17h12m51s244_1557954781518_7267799_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-17h12m51s244_1557954781518_7267799_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-17h12m51s244_1557954781518_7267799_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-17h12m51s244_1557954781518_7267799_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-17h12m51s244_1557954781518_7267799_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Water pressure low in Atlantic City following water main break</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 07:40AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Low water pressure remained an issue for parts of Atlantic City Thursday morning, a day after a major water main break.</p><p>The break poured gallons of water into the streets Wednesday, leaving residents, businesses, and schools without water for much of the day</p><p>City officials say construction caused two water mains to rupture in a waterway under the Albany Avenue Bridge.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/local-news/victim-drives-himself-to-hospital-after-double-shooting-in-kensington" title="Victim drives himself to hospital after double shooting in Kensington" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Victim drives himself to hospital after double shooting in Kensington</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> May 16 2019 07:23AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Two people are in the hospital after a shooting in Kensington Wednesday night.</p><p>The shooting happened just after 11 p.m. on the 1900 block of East Madison Street.</p><p>Police say a 32-year-old man was able to drive himself to Episcopal Hospital after he was shot in the head and hip. Featured Videos static-position" href="/weather/weather-authority-warm-up-to-continue-into-the-weekend"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="7 day forecast May 16 2019"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Weather Authority: Warm up to continue into the weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/philadelphia-police-help-teen-prank-mom"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-22h32m37s98_1557973983301_7271457_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="surprise"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Philadelphia police help teen prank mom while surprising her with his high school diploma</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-investigate-jewelry-theft-from-radnor-shop"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-22h23m12s112_1557973410918_7271444_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Anyone with information regarding the woman is asked to contact Radnor police at 610-688-0503 or detectives@radnor.org." title="Radnor_theft"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police investigate jewelry theft from Radnor shop</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/caught-on-camera-group-of-kids-trash-center-city-condo-building-lobby"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-22h16m14s24_1557972986946_7271336_ver1.0_320_180.png');"> <img src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Center_City_condo"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Caught on Camera: Group of kids trash Center City condo building lobby</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column column large-12" id="column-3"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-3"> <div Most Recent data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-17h12m51s244_1557954781518_7267799_ver1.0_160_90.png" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-17h12m51s244_1557954781518_7267799_ver1.0_1280_720.png 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-17h12m51s244_1557954781518_7267799_ver1.0_640_360.png 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-17h12m51s244_1557954781518_7267799_ver1.0_320_180.png 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/15/vlcsnap-2019-05-15-17h12m51s244_1557954781518_7267799_ver1.0_160_90.png 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Water pressure low in Atlantic City following water main break</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/victim-drives-himself-to-hospital-after-double-shooting-in-kensington" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/East%20Madison%20Street%20Double%20Shooting_1558005760848.png_7273090_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Victim drives himself to hospital after double shooting in Kensington</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/weather/weather-authority-warm-up-to-continue-into-the-weekend" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/7%20day%20forecast%20May%2016%202019_1558004416810.png_7273013_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Weather Authority: Warm up to continue into the weekend</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/local-news/chester-county-officials-warn-of-crystal-meth-comeback" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox29.com/media.fox29.com/photo/2019/05/16/Chester%20County%20Crystal%20Meth_1558003818240.png_7272979_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Chester County officials warn of crystal meth comeback</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/politics/mayor-bill-de-blasio-enters-2020-presidential-race" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox29.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wtxf/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5ny.com/media.fox5ny.com/photo/2018/07/11/DeBlasio1_1531324825979_5782628_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x20;Mayor&#x20;Bill&#x20;de&#x20;Blasio&#x20;during&#x20;an&#x20;appearance&#x20;on&#x20;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x20;morning&#x20;program&#x2c;&#x20;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;Good&#x20;Day&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x2e;&#x26;&#x23;39&#x3b;&#x20;&#x28;FILE&#x2c;&#x20;FOX&#x20;5&#x20;NY&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Mayor Bill de Blasio enters 2020 presidential race</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox29.com/local-news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div id="story-sticky-content-spacer"> <div id="story-sticky-content" class="portlet-column" id="column-4"> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-4"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " 