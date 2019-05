- PATCO has canceled its recently announced new "owl" schedules, the transit service announced Monday.

The decision comes in the wake of public pushback about the plan, which would have run fewer trains and closed seven stations in Philadelphia and southern New Jersey.

The regional rail carrier says the schedule changes were motivated by safety concerns.

PATCO also announced the creation of a task force led by DRPA Police Captain George Bollendorf to make recommendations about security on the owl service.

PATCO will continue to operate the schedule currently in effect since April 15.