Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck and killed in Burlington County.

The incident took place around 6 a.m. Monday near Specula and Tensaw Drives.

Police say the car did stop at the scene.

Video captured from the incident shows the striking vehicle with heavy damage to its windshield.

Police have not yet identified the deceased.