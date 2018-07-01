Philadelphia Corporation for Aging to activate heatline

- Because of the high heat, the Philadelphia Corporation for Aging will activate its heat line, beginning at noon today.

If residents have questions or are concerned about themselves or an elderly person, they are urged to contact Philadelphia Corporation for Aging at (215) 765-9040.

The PCA can then activate a Health Department mobile relief team to go out and check on individuals as necessary.

“It is important for older adults to understand the dangers and potential complications that can occur from being exposed to severe heat. Older adults also need to know what they can do to prevent heat stress from occurring,” said Sharon Congleton, PCA health promotion nurse supervisor.

To avoid heat stress and dehydration, the PCA recommends drinking plenty of water, avoiding caffeine and alcohol, staying cool and avoiding the sun.