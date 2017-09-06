Philadelphia woman to be sentenced for planning to join ISIS

- A Philadelphia woman who admitted to plotting to travel to Syria to aid ISIS will be sentenced in federal court on Wednesday.

Keonna Thomas pleaded guilty last year to one count of attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

Authorities say Thomas called herself ‘Young Lioness’ as she sought to raise money online.

Investigators say Thomas planned to abandon her children in the United States and move to Syria to join an ISIS fighter she married online.

Thomas was arrested in 2015 and faces 15 years in prison.