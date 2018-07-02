Pickup truck, sedan collision in Toms River kills 2, injures 3 others

TOMS RIVER, N.J. (AP) -- Authorities say a collision between a pickup truck and a sedan killed two people and injured three other people in New Jersey.

Toms River police said the crash was reported shortly after noon Monday in the eastbound lanes of Route 37 at the entrance to the Riverwood Plaza medical office complex.

Sgt. Ron Semarini said two women in the sedan were killed and a third woman in the car was transported to Jersey Shore University Medical Center in critical condition.

A fourth woman in the sedan and the male driver of the pickup were taken to Community Medical Center for treatment.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. The names of the victims weren't immediately released.