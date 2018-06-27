Pilot who landed plane on Coast Guard beach in Cape May surrenders

Authorities are searching for the pilot of a single-engine plane that illegally landed on a Coast Guard beach in New Jersey. (USCG)

APE MAY, N.J. (AP/WTXF) -- The man who authorities say was piloting a single-engine plane that illegally landed on a Coast Guard beach in New Jersey has turned himself in.

Cape May County prosecutors say Jimmy Dahlen Jr. contacted them Wednesday. The 50-year-old Cape May man is charged with criminal trespass, but could face more counts.

Dahlen is a mechanic for Paramount Air Services, the banner plane company that owns the Piper PA12. The company's president -- who is also Dahlen's stepmother -- has said he stole the plane Sunday night, though it's not clear why.

The plane landed on the beach of the Coast Guard Training Center in Cape May around 8 p.m. Sunday. But authorities say Dahlen -- who is a student pilot -- fled the scene.

The plane wasn't damaged.

It wasn't known Wednesday if Dahlen has retained an attorney.