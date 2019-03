- Police are asking for the public's help locating a teenage girl missing from North Philadelphia.

Dominique Sanchez-Adams, 13, was last seen at 7 a.m. Monday on the 900 block of Reno Place.

Sanchez-Adams is described as 5-foot-7, 140 pounds with a small build, light complexion and braided black hair that falls below the shoulder. She was last seen wearing a gray shirt, brown pants and black sneakers.

Anyone with any information on Sanchez-Adam's whereabouts is urged to contact Central Detective Division at 215-686-3093 or call 911.