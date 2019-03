- Police are asking for the public's help locating a missing teenage girl from West Philadelphia.

Kayleis Melendez, 14, was last seen just before 11 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, on the 5700 block of Commerce Street.

Police describe Melendez as 4-foot-9, 130 pounds with a light complexion, thin build, brown eyes and black hear. She was last seen wearing a red jacket with black sweatpants and black Nikes with refletors.

Authorities say she may be in the area of 21st and East Cambria streets.

Anyone with any information regarding Melendez's whereabouts is urged to contact Southwest Detective Division at 215-686-3183 or call 911.