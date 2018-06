Police are investigating after two teenage boys were stabbed at laundromat in Castor Sunday evening.

The victims, two 17-year-old boys, were reportedly stabbed at Kings Laundromat on Castor and Unruh Avenues shortly before midnight.

Both were transported to Einstein Medical Center, where they are listed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time.