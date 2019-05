- Philadelphia police say a woman has died after an incident in West Philadelphia.

Just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning, officers responded to a call for two men fighting inside a building on the 4200 block of Chester Avenue.

When the officers arrived on scene, they apprehended both of the men and recovered a weapon. Police say the officers then went inside one of the apartments and found a woman lying face down on the ground unresponsive.

The 47-year-old woman was pronounced dead at the scene by medics a short time later.

Police are continuing to investigate and say they have a suspect in custody.